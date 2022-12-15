Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas: Wednesday, Dec 21 at 9 pm CT

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas . Hear holiday favorites including “The Cherry Tree Carol,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” and more! Plus, Mark O’Connor talks about the importance of fiddling in the development of early American music.

Recorded LIVE at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon December 2016.