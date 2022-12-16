A Baroque Noel with Pegasus Early Music: Sunday, Dec 25 at 9 am CT

Celebrate the holiday season with 17th century flair with A Baroque Noel. Join Rochester’s Pegasus Early Music and NYS Baroque for seasonal baroque gems brought to life by a full Baroque choir and orchestra. The one-hour program, hosted by WXXI’s Mona Seghatoleslami, features Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Messe de Minuit pour Noel. Acclaimed lutenist Paul O'Dette leads an ensemble of sought-after musicians from across the country in this grand Christmas mass that quotes many popular Christmas carols of the 1600s. The program is rounded out with virtuosic concertos for oboe and mandolin by Vivaldi, as well as French Christmas carols.

Now in its 17th season, Pegasus presents over 400 years of music – from medieval to romantic – played on period instruments. Pegasus Early Music delivers music of the past with expressive relevance today. Since its creation in 2005, Pegasus has collaborated with the Eastman School of Music, Nazareth College, the Memorial Art Gallery, the Rochester City Ballet, and NYS Baroque.

A Baroque Noel is produced by WXXI Public Broadcasting, a nationally recognized creator of quality radio and television programming including With Heart and Voice and Second Opinion. For more information, please visit wxxi.org.

