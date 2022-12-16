© 2021
Holiday special programming

An Afro Blue Christmas: Thursday, Dec 22 at 3 pm CT

High Plains Public Radio
Published December 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST
Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

