Sing We Now of Christmas with True Concord Voices and Orchestra: Thursday, Dec 22 at 2 pm CT

Grammy-nominated True Concord Voices & Orchestra presents their holiday special, “Sing We Now of Christmas.” Independently produced by Classical Arizona PBS, the hour-long program features fresh arrangements of traditional favorites that your listeners will thank you for many times over this holiday season.

The ensemble has recorded traditional Christmas favorites – timeless songs like “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Away in a Manger,” “How a Rose E’er Blooming” – and set them alongside new carols, including world premiere recordings of “Love Came Down at Christmas,” “Fourteen Angels,” “One Gift” and more.

And of course, no Christmas special would be complete without “Silent Night.” This version was arranged by Stephen Paulus.

“Sing We Now of Christmas” includes a greeting from founding music director Eric Holtan, who says audiences in the ensemble’s home of Tucson, Arizona “have told us (about) the feeling of inspiration they have from experiencing our music… it’s the ‘goose bump moments.’”

The program also features introductions to some of the pieces by Dale Warland.