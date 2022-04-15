Listen to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge Submission by HPPR's High-School Interns!

Thanks so much to HPPR's student interns through AmTech Career Academy for all the time and talent they dedicate to PUBLIC RADIO across the High Plains. We're thrilled with their recent submission to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge—a piece exploring "Amarillo's coffee culture." Click the link at the top of this page to take a listen!

Thanks to Jay Barrett of AmTech, Nathalie Cantly of HPPR's Board of Directors, and our local coffee partners: Roasters, Palace, & The 806.

Jay Barrett, the principal at AmTech Career Academy, stopped by the studio to celebrate our student interns during the Spring Membership Drive