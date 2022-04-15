© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Listen to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge Submission by HPPR's High-School Interns!

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published April 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT
Joe, Kloee & Jared display donated coffee, thanks to Palace & Roasters. We celebrated their NPR Student Podcast Challenge submission on the show this week, and Nathalie Cantly (HPPR Board Member) joined me in a photo-bomb!

We featured our student interns this week on High Plains Morning!

Thanks so much to HPPR's student interns through AmTech Career Academy for all the time and talent they dedicate to PUBLIC RADIO across the High Plains. We're thrilled with their recent submission to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge—a piece exploring "Amarillo's coffee culture." Click the link at the top of this page to take a listen!

Thanks to Jay Barrett of AmTech, Nathalie Cantly of HPPR's Board of Directors, and our local coffee partners: Roasters, Palace, & The 806.

Jay Barrett, the principal at AmTech Career Academy, stopped by the studio to celebrate our student interns during the Spring Membership Drive
Joe, Kloee, and Jared joined me in the studio on "High Plains Morning" this week!

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
