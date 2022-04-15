Listen to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge Submission by HPPR's High-School Interns!
We featured our student interns this week on High Plains Morning!
Thanks so much to HPPR's student interns through AmTech Career Academy for all the time and talent they dedicate to PUBLIC RADIO across the High Plains. We're thrilled with their recent submission to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge—a piece exploring "Amarillo's coffee culture." Click the link at the top of this page to take a listen!
Thanks to Jay Barrett of AmTech, Nathalie Cantly of HPPR's Board of Directors, and our local coffee partners: Roasters, Palace, & The 806.