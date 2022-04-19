© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Panhandle AIDS Support Organization Presents the 2022 Amarillo Area HIV/AIDS Symposium—This Friday

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published April 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
paso-pic.jpg

After several years, this annual educational event returns to explore the current health interventions and outcomes for HIV/AIDS in the TX Panhandle.

This week on High Plains Morning, we welcomed Michael Timcisko and Nan Smalley of Panhandle AIDS Support Organization (PASO) into the studio for a chat about the forthcoming, annual event they're hosting this Friday, the 2022 Amarillo Area HIV/AIDS Symposium, featuring up-to-date information of the management of HIV disease, as well as addressing challenges associated with improving the quality of life of patients living with AIDS. To hear our full interview, click the audio link on this page.

The symposium will be held at Amarillo College—West Campus (6222 West 9th, Amarillo), in Lecture Hall A. Speakers will present timely topics, especially selected to increase participants' knowledge of current and ongoing HIV/AIDS issues in the areas of general and mental health. They include: Dr. Arlene Hudson (Aging & HIV); Dr. Brian Weis (Opioid Use & HIV); Dr. Lindsay Porter (Prescribing PrEP for At-Risk Populations); and Dr. Amy Von Lintel (Art & the AIDS Crisis).

*** IMPORTANT: PLEASE RSVP BY 3:00p ON WEDNESDAY, 4/20. Here's the link. ***

Symposium will be offered via Zoom, as well. THERE IS NO COST TO ATTEND! ~ CEU & CME available. Questions? Call Nan Smalley at 806.372.1050.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST.
