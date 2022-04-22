Armstrong County Museum Hosts Crawfish & Shrimp Boil in Claude, TX This Saturday

Thanks to Glenn Spiller of the Armstrong County Museum in Claude, TX for stopping by High Plains Morning today to chat about their fundraiser this Saturday. The SPRING FLING: Crawfish & Shrimp Boil. It'll be outdoors, right by the Armstrong County Museum (120 N. Trice) in Claude, Texas.

Tickets are $50 per person before the event, or $60 at the gate (the day of the event). It'll cost $10 to bring in your cooler. Enjoy live music by Emily George & Chad Miller. Feel free to bring in lawn chairs, drinks (but no glass containers, please!). There will be a silent auction, horseshoes, and cornhole. Proceeds benefit the Armstrong County Museum. For questions, call 806.226.2187 from noon to 4pm.