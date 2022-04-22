© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Armstrong County Museum Hosts Crawfish & Shrimp Boil in Claude, TX This Saturday

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published April 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT
Seafood lovers, head down to Claude, TX tomorrow for an epic event, with proceeds to benefit the Armstrong County Museum.

Thanks to Glenn Spiller of the Armstrong County Museum in Claude, TX for stopping by High Plains Morning today to chat about their fundraiser this Saturday. The SPRING FLING: Crawfish & Shrimp Boil. It'll be outdoors, right by the Armstrong County Museum (120 N. Trice) in Claude, Texas.

Tickets are $50 per person before the event, or $60 at the gate (the day of the event). It'll cost $10 to bring in your cooler. Enjoy live music by Emily George & Chad Miller. Feel free to bring in lawn chairs, drinks (but no glass containers, please!). There will be a silent auction, horseshoes, and cornhole. Proceeds benefit the Armstrong County Museum. For questions, call 806.226.2187 from noon to 4pm.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
