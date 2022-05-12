Tales from HPPR: Six-Part Storytelling Series Launches May 16th—Interview with Dr. Monica Hart
Tune to High Plains Public Radio from May 16th through May 27th as we present our latest regional feature, Tales from HPPR. Thanks to Dr. Monica Hart of West Texas A&M University for stopping by High Plains Morning to discuss the new series.
In collaboration with the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau's Arts Committee, we are thrilled to present our latest regional feature, Tales from HPPR. It features fairy tales, fables, folklore, tall tales and more, all told in the voices of High Plains listeners like you. Tune in from May 16th through the 27th during Morning Edition (7:45a CT) and All Things Considered (5:44p CT) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Each story was selected to nourish your imagination and teach an important life lessons. Check out the full schedule of stories and storytellers on this link. To hear the interview with Dr. Monica Hart about the series, click the link at the top of this page.