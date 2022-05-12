© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Tales from HPPR: Six-Part Storytelling Series Launches May 16th—Interview with Dr. Monica Hart

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
Monica-logos.jpg
Dr. Monica Hart, WTAMU, discusses "Tales from HPPR"

Tune to High Plains Public Radio from May 16th through May 27th as we present our latest regional feature, Tales from HPPR. Thanks to Dr. Monica Hart of West Texas A&M University for stopping by High Plains Morning to discuss the new series.

In collaboration with the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau's Arts Committee, we are thrilled to present our latest regional feature, Tales from HPPR. It features fairy tales, fables, folklore, tall tales and more, all told in the voices of High Plains listeners like you. Tune in from May 16th through the 27th during Morning Edition (7:45a CT) and All Things Considered (5:44p CT) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Each story was selected to nourish your imagination and teach an important life lessons. Check out the full schedule of stories and storytellers on this link. To hear the interview with Dr. Monica Hart about the series, click the link at the top of this page.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo