Tales from HPPR: Six-Part Storytelling Series Launches May 16th—Interview with Dr. Monica Hart

In collaboration with the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau's Arts Committee, we are thrilled to present our latest regional feature, Tales from HPPR. It features fairy tales, fables, folklore, tall tales and more, all told in the voices of High Plains listeners like you. Tune in from May 16th through the 27th during Morning Edition (7:45a CT) and All Things Considered (5:44p CT) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Each story was selected to nourish your imagination and teach an important life lessons. Check out the full schedule of stories and storytellers on this link. To hear the interview with Dr. Monica Hart about the series, click the link at the top of this page.

