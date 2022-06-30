Join HPPR and Connect for Independence Day specials airing Monday, July 4th!

11:00am CDT - HPPR Connect

Broad Stripes, Bright Stars and White Lies: America's First Flag - In honor of Flag Day and the Fourth of July, the Smithsonian unveils the often misunderstood stories behind two of our nation's most famous flags: the Betsy Ross flag, and the Star Spangled Banner.

3:00pm CDT - HPPR Connect

Happy B-Day USA - How do you celebrate Independence Day? With hotdogs and a baseball game? Sunscreen and swimming pools? What about patriotic music and a slice of apple pie? This Fourth of July, we say "Happy Birthday to the USA", right here at the gathering place for people who love band music.

7:00pm CDT - HPPR Mix

A Capitol Fourth 2022 - Celebrate our country’s 246th birthday with a star-studded musical extravaganza! The 42nd edition of America’s Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, and patriotic classics. Top musical artists join the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly. The annual Fourth of July celebration airs from the nation’s capital to a broadcast audience of millions and to our troops around the world via American Forces Network.