© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Choose Yourself: Songwriter Taylor Rae Reflects on Her "Mad Twenties"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published July 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
taylorrae-pic.jpg

Her new full-length album Mad Twenties is out now, and we caught up with the singer-songwriter this week from her West Coast tour.

Today on High Plains Morning, we had a chance to “just be” with the gifted singer-songwriter Taylor Rae. Zooming from her home state of California, we checked in with the fairly-recent Texan that calls Austin home now. Her “gently chaotic” new album, Mad Twenties, blends the bitter and the bold of the last eight years of her life. Taylors songs evoke such specific memories and the lessons learned, yet every story she tells seems to thump with a recognition: “wait, is she singing about me?” (Hey, I guess we all have a wild ride during our second decade.)

We talked about Paul Simon, live music cities, touring with Pokey LaFarge, lost love, overheated road trips, and more. Click the link at the top of this page for the full interview, and be sure to check out her website to get the goods on her songs, her tour, and her fabulous album. We look forward to snagging her for an in-studio or Living Room Concert the next time she’s rollin’ through the High Plains!

MadTwenties-FrontCover.jpg

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo