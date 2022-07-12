Choose Yourself: Songwriter Taylor Rae Reflects on Her "Mad Twenties"

Today on High Plains Morning, we had a chance to “just be” with the gifted singer-songwriter Taylor Rae. Zooming from her home state of California, we checked in with the fairly-recent Texan that calls Austin home now. Her “gently chaotic” new album, Mad Twenties, blends the bitter and the bold of the last eight years of her life. Taylors songs evoke such specific memories and the lessons learned, yet every story she tells seems to thump with a recognition: “wait, is she singing about me?” (Hey, I guess we all have a wild ride during our second decade.)

We talked about Paul Simon, live music cities, touring with Pokey LaFarge, lost love, overheated road trips, and more. Click the link at the top of this page for the full interview, and be sure to check out her website to get the goods on her songs, her tour, and her fabulous album. We look forward to snagging her for an in-studio or Living Room Concert the next time she’s rollin’ through the High Plains!