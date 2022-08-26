© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Live Music & Dead Cows: "Goodnight Under the Stars" Returns This Saturday—Live In-Studio with Glenn Spiller & David Waddle

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Since 2015, friends have gathered together to enjoy "Goodnight Under the Stars," the annual fundraiser for the Armstrong County Museum. We visited with David Waddle and Glenn Spiller, and they played a few songs for us too!

This week on High Plains Morning, our region was serenaded with some Western Swing and bowlegged ballads, courtesy of Glenn Spiller (Armstrong County Museum) and HPPR's own David Waddle (Western Swing Radio Rambler). It was all to celebrate this weekend's "Goodnight Under the Stars" at Mary Ann Goodnight Ranch in Goodnight, Texas.

To hear the full interview and live, in-studio set with Glenn and David, click the link at the top of this page!

On Saturday, Aug. 27th at 5pm, head out to the ranch for: a Texas wine walk, steak dinner, live music from Jody Nix, dancing on the slab, art exhibits, and an auction. The steak dinner starts at 6:00 pm CT, prepared by the Khiva Muleskinners from Amarillo, Texas. So come and dance under the stars to support Armstrong County Museum!

For more info, click here. For tickets, click here.

David Waddle, Western Swing Radio Rambler
Glenn Spiller, Armstrong County Museum
Proper, on-air cowboy hat etiquette (Glenn Spiller's headwear)

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
