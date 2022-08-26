Live Music & Dead Cows: "Goodnight Under the Stars" Returns This Saturday—Live In-Studio with Glenn Spiller & David Waddle

This week on High Plains Morning, our region was serenaded with some Western Swing and bowlegged ballads, courtesy of Glenn Spiller (Armstrong County Museum) and HPPR's own David Waddle (Western Swing Radio Rambler). It was all to celebrate this weekend's "Goodnight Under the Stars" at Mary Ann Goodnight Ranch in Goodnight, Texas.

To hear the full interview and live, in-studio set with Glenn and David, click the link at the top of this page!

On Saturday, Aug. 27th at 5pm, head out to the ranch for: a Texas wine walk, steak dinner, live music from Jody Nix, dancing on the slab, art exhibits, and an auction. The steak dinner starts at 6:00 pm CT, prepared by the Khiva Muleskinners from Amarillo, Texas. So come and dance under the stars to support Armstrong County Museum!

For more info, click here. For tickets, click here.

David Waddle, Western Swing Radio Rambler

Glenn Spiller, Armstrong County Museum