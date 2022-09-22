Destination Medicare: Upcoming Seminar on Thursday, 9/29 in Amarillo

We talked to Lisa Hancock, the Public Education and Volunteer Specialist at AAA of the Panhandle, about the upcoming Medicare educational seminar on Thursday, 9/29 at 5:30pm CT at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (415 SW 8th St., Amarillo). To hear our full interview where we talk about deadlines, penalties, and different Medicare plans, click the link at the top of this page.

Thanks to everyone at the PRPC for helping folks make heads and tails of these complicated healthcare rules! For more information, reach out to Lisa at 806-331-2227, or send her an email at lhancock@theprpc.org.