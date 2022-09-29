This Is the Place: An Interview with Bill Scorzari about “The Crosswinds of Kansas”

Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to singer-songwriter Bill Scorzari about his fourth album, The Crosswinds of Kansas, which was released in late August. Since I first saw the cover artwork and read the name of this latest release, I couldn’t wait to ask Bill how these songs came into being. Take a listen to the track “I-70 East,” and you’ll soon learn the origin of the album title: after a day of wrestling with his steering wheel through some particularly gusty winds, he woke up sore and introspective in the town of Hays, KS.

Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview, where we cover everything from his pre-pandemic tour which launched most of the songs on the album, as well as the loss of his mother. We also discuss the hypnotic instrumentation of the album, some of which feels a bit charmed when you hear the backstory. Learn more about Bill, his music, and upcoming tour dates on his website.