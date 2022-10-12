Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Celebrate "Women of Distinction" in Canyon, TX on 10/27

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from their press release): The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains' annual "Women of Distinction" program brings together and recognizes a group of purpose-driven leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy who, like our girls, are dedicated to service and leadership. It's held at the Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX from 6p to 7:30p CT on Thursday, October 27th.

Join the group for this year's Women of Distinction, where they'll acknowledge the latest "Rising Star," "Outstanding Community Partner," "Lifetime Achievement," and "Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout" honorees. These leaders serve as prime examples to our Girl Scouts by modeling the positive changes that our girls can make in the world.

All funds raised at this event will directly impact the work of Girl Scouts in our community, by providing leadership and educational opportunities to girls from K-12 through adulthood. The money we raise at this event is essential in making a difference not only in their lives, but in the lives of their families, friends, and the local community who are impacted by their leadership.

Here's where you can get tickets. This event is supported by the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. For more information, call 806.553.3177 or email Sierra Kane at skane@gs-top.org.