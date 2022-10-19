The Haiku Death Match Returns to Canyon, TX This Sunday at Four

Thanks to Dr. Matthew Harrison, Assistant Professor of English at West Texas A&M University, for stopping by High Plains Morning this week to remind the poets of the Texas Panhandle that they better start scribblin' out some powerful haiku poems for this popular, annual event. To hear the full interview with Dr. Harrison, click the link at the top of this page.

ABOUT THE EVENT: At the Haiku Death Match, campus and community poets compete in a fun-filled afternoon of poetry, sitting on the lawn of Canyon Square. Sunday, October 23, 4:00-6:00 pm.

Interested in competing? Reserve a spot below! (Walk-ins will be accepted so long as we have space!)

We highly encourage preparing at least two haiku in advance. The competition is double-elimination, and so you're guaranteed to get a chance to deliver two poems. Win and you advance to the next round.

(For our purposes, a haiku is a poem of three lines, with the first and last lines having five syllables and the middle line having seven. No title is required.)

Please keep poems PG-13 or better, as children will be present.

Sponsors: Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities; 575 Pizza; Realty Central and Ana Harrison

Hot tip from Jenny: This competition is a BLAST, so please make it your weekend resolution to show up. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED! And if you can bring along a few decent haiku poems to share, it'll make it ever better. The more participants, the more delightful it is — and be sure to bring your notebook and pen to create new ones on the fly.