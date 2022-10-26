You're Getting Warmer: 7th Annual Trunk-or-Treat & Winter Coat Drive Hits Amarillo This Saturday Afternoon—Donations of New Winter Gear Needed!

This week, I had the honor of hosting Tremaine Brown in the High Plains Morning studio. Many folks in the Yellow City know him as the owner of Shi-Lee's BBQ & Soul Food Café, but his presence as the driving force behind community outreach events like easter egg hunts and back-to-school backpack giveaways could also be considered common knowledge. His nonprofit, The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion, keeps a focus on the kids—and right now, his latest event will make sure they have what they need as we move into the chilly, holiday season.

On Saturday afternoon, October 29th, Tremaine will host his 7th Annual Trunk-or-Treat at Bones Hooks Park (2000 N Hughes, Amarillo) at 3pm. Families with kids—hopefully in costume!—are welcome to come for some candy, but they'll also be able to pick out new winter gear for the little ones.

Tremaine is asking for donations of NEW items only, please! Coats (sizes 18 mos. through adult XXL), as well as NEW winter gear (i.e., hats, gloves, scarves, and shoes) can be dropped off at Shi-Lee's BBQ & Soul Food Café (1213 SW 3rd Ave, Amarillo) through Friday evening, October 28th.

He'd love for you to spread the word about the winter drive, as he's hoping to get to 1,000 coats this year. If you'd like to donate funds toward this event, please click here. They're also happy to have volunteers at the park; just come around 2pm to help out. If you have questions, please call the restaurant at 806.220.0032.

MORE ABOUT THE VESSEL OF HUMANITY & COMPASSION (from the website): "We are the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion. It is often said that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. This principle maintains that an equitable society should consider the “whole” before (or at least in parallel with) the perception of each of its individual parts. Simply stated, we do things better with a team. Together, everyone achieves more.

It is the mission of this organization to ensure that the whole of our community and the sum of its parts do not have a vast disparity or give the illusion that any one respective part is greater. Because every person is important. Every person matters to the whole of our community.

The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion will strive to uplift every person that finds themselves disenfranchised within their community. This foundation will promote the strengthening of communities by providing many of the vital components of life: food, clothing, access to education, and community."