Books to Broadway: 10th Anniversary Revue Returns This Thursday in Amarillo

This week, we had Stacy Clopton of Amarillo Public Library stop by the studio to spread the word about the 10th Annual production of Books to Broadway, happening this week. Produced each year by Dr. Robert Hansen, director of the WTAMU School of Music, this year's Books to Broadway performance will take place on Thursday, November 3rd and features some all-time favorite songs from shows like Hamilton, Beauty and the Beast, Into the Woods, Les Miserables and more.

And while this event is a fundraiser, it's open to the public at no charge with theatre-style seating; premium seating tickets, which include two drink tickets, are available for $25. Doors open at 6p CT, and be sure to check out the silent auction. There will also be a complimentary coffee and dessert bar. Show begins at 7p CT. To hear the full interview on HPPR, click the link at the top of this page.

If you have questions, contact Stacy at Clopton at 806-378-3051 or email her: Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org.