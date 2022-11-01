© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

George Bilgere Returns for a Poetry Reading at WTAMU on Wednesday Night

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
bilgere.jpg

On Wednesday, November 2nd, poetry lovers will come together for the return of Ohio-based poet George Bilgere for the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series. The award-winning poet will sign copies of his new book, Central Air, following the reading.

Today, Dr. Eric Meljac stopped by HPPR studios in Amarillo to share the details of an upcoming event that's part of both the Distinguished Lecture Series and the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series at WTAMU in Canyon, TX. Join poetry lovers on Wednesday night for a live reading from Pushcart Prize-winning poet George Bilgere as he returns for another visit to the TX Panhandle.

This free event will be held in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on campus at 7pm CT. It's hosted by WT's Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages, and there will be a book signing after the reading.

For more info on the event, click here. To hear the full interview with Dr. Meljac, as well as a poem by Bilgere, click the link at the top of this page.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
