George Bilgere Returns for a Poetry Reading at WTAMU on Wednesday Night

Today, Dr. Eric Meljac stopped by HPPR studios in Amarillo to share the details of an upcoming event that's part of both the Distinguished Lecture Series and the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series at WTAMU in Canyon, TX. Join poetry lovers on Wednesday night for a live reading from Pushcart Prize-winning poet George Bilgere as he returns for another visit to the TX Panhandle.

This free event will be held in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on campus at 7pm CT. It's hosted by WT's Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages, and there will be a book signing after the reading.

For more info on the event, click here. To hear the full interview with Dr. Meljac, as well as a poem by Bilgere, click the link at the top of this page.