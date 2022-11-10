Lonesome Stranger Plays LIVE BLUES SHOW in Dodge City This Saturday Night to Celebrate 25 Years of Brother T-Bone's "Friday Night Blues"

This week, I had a chance to talk to two of the five members of Wichita-based blues outfit Lonesome Stranger. Thanks to Tom Page and David Graham for sharing some insight about their band, their love for the music, the blues scene in Wichita, and what folks can expect on Saturday night at The Lamplighter in Dodge City, KS as they take the stage to honor 25 years of Friday Night Blues on High Plains Public Radio.

Lonesome Stranger is:

David Graham (lead vocals, harmonica)

Tom Page (electric guitar)

Mike Horton (electric guitar)

Marc “Mac Daddy” Colcord (electric bass)

Albert Alfonso (drums)

Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporations quarter-of-a-century commitment to BLUES PROGRAMMING across HPPR’s five-state region. Raise ‘em high, High Plains—and please help SPREAD THE WORD! Here’s the Facebook post to share with your friends and family.

A huge THANK YOU to our sponsors: Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation wants to remind you that DODGE CITY HAS JOBS! Also, we thank the Dodge City Community College Foundation for providing the refreshments for the party. THANK YOU!