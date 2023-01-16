Storybridge Book Drive on MLK Birthday: Donate Your Used Kids' Books TODAY from 12-4p at United (45th & Bell) for Amarillo Literacy Program

MORE INFO ABOUT THE EVENT: (from Storybridge’s Press Release)— From 12:00 - 4:00 pm on Monday, January 16th, Storybridge will be accepting donations of children’s books for their annual MLK Day event: Dream & Donate. This year the event is sponsored by United Supermarkets and will be held in the parking lot at the United on 45th & Bell.

“When the love and care we have for our local community translates into action and service, we are honoring the legacy of Dr. King in the best way possible,” Storybridge Executive Director Chandra Perkins said. “We are excited to bring families a fun and easy way to do that every year on this day. This year, our goal is to collect 8,000 children’s books at Dream & Donate. That would be enough for over 1000 kids to choose their own mini home library at one of our Free Book Fairs. It’s a practical and easy way for anyone in our community to effect positive change in equitable access to education. And it’s a lot of fun, too!”

The event will be outdoors, on the NW corner of the United parking lot on 45th & Bell in Southwest Amarillo. United Supermarkets will be providing hot dogs, chips, and a cookie to anyone who brings books. Beloved children’s book character Pete the Cat will also be at the event to say hi to the kids donating books. Drive-up donations will be accepted.

All the books given at Dream & Donate will be redistributed to children in Amarillo who may not own their own books at home via Storybridge Free Book Fairs at local schools. The mission of Storybridge is to ensure that every child in the Amarillo area owns at least 20 great books from birth through elementary school, enters kindergarten ready to learn to read, and unlocks all the benefits of literacy. Storybridge programs like Free Book Fairs, Little Free Libraries, Born to Read 806, Kinderbridge, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are all making an impact on literacy in the Panhandle.

Last year recap: We were able to gather over 7,500 books through the help of the community. These books were quickly used last year to get us closer to the mission. We had a large gathering at United. Everyone was able to meet Pete and enjoy a hot dog.

For more information about Storybridge, visit storybridgeama.org.

CONTACTS:

Storybridge (Director): Chandra Perkins, chandra@storybridgeama.org 806.282.9082

Storybridge (Event Coordinator): Meaghan Slater, meaghan@storybridgeama.org, 806.282.6177

United Supermarkets: Sandie Firestone, sfirestone@unitedtexas.com, 505-264-0883