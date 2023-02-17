Ordinary Elephant: Live on High Plains Morning

Well, it finally happened! I've been hoping we could get Ordinary Elephant in the studio on High Plains Morning for all of our listeners since I first started playing their debut album. And this week, we were thrilled to welcome Pete Damore & Crystal Hariu-Damore into the studio for a short howdy and three lovely songs, two of which will be on their upcoming album (which is "in a cocoon," at present). They played Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa, TX on Thursday night, and we're hoping they'll be back through for some more shows in early March (SO CHECK THEIR WEBSITE FOR UPDATES!).

Hear the full interview and live set on the link at the top of this page!