© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Ordinary Elephant: Live on High Plains Morning

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST
OrdElephant-InStudio2.jpg
Photo courtesy of Pete Damore
/
Pete Damore & Crystal Hariu-Damore, aka Ordinary Elephant, live at HPPR Studios in Amarillo (with Jenny Inzerillo)

Finally, HPPR was able to get the fabulous folk duo Ordinary Elephant into the studio for a live set! Pete Damore & Crystal Hariu-Damore brought their guitars and banjo into our downtown Amarillo studio and played a few songs for the High Plains. Such incredible songwriters! If you missed it, please check this out.

Well, it finally happened! I've been hoping we could get Ordinary Elephant in the studio on High Plains Morning for all of our listeners since I first started playing their debut album. And this week, we were thrilled to welcome Pete Damore & Crystal Hariu-Damore into the studio for a short howdy and three lovely songs, two of which will be on their upcoming album (which is "in a cocoon," at present). They played Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa, TX on Thursday night, and we're hoping they'll be back through for some more shows in early March (SO CHECK THEIR WEBSITE FOR UPDATES!).

Hear the full interview and live set on the link at the top of this page!

ordinaryelephant-pro.jpg

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History High Plains MorningOrdinary ElephantLive in-studio
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo