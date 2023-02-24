HPPR Ambassador Tours in 2023: STAY TUNED FOR MORE DATES & ARTISTS!

Here's what we have in the works, folks! MORE ARTISTS AND SHOWS WILL BE ADDED, so bookmark this page! HPPR will update this listing throughout the year!

The Randy Boys (Randy Palmer & Randy Lewis Brown)

Thursday, March 23 ~ Pampa, TX —Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center (6p CT)

***Also, they're performing LIVE on High Plains Morning at 11a CT on 3/23!

Saturday, March 25 ~ Amarillo, TX — Everhart's @ Westminster Presbyterian (7p CT)

Sunday, March 26 ~ Panhandle, TX — Buffalo Grass Music Hall (TIME TBD)

Forrest McCurren

Thursday, April 20 ~ Pampa, TX — Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center (6p CT)

Friday, April 21 ~ Amarillo, TX — (LOCATION & TIME TBD)

Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus

Friday, April 21 ~ Colby, KS — Colby Community Art Walk (5-8p CT)

Saturday, April 22 ~ Dodge City, KS — Boot Hill Distillery (7-10p CT)

Friday, May 5 ~ Amarillo, TX — (LOCATION & TIME TBD)

Goldpine

Tuesday, May 30 ~ Pampa, TX — Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center (6p CT)

Thursday, June 1 ~ Panhandle, TX — Buffalo Grass Music Hall (TIME TBD)

Friday, June 2 ~ Amarillo, TX — Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast (TIME TBD)

Beppe Gambetta

Friday, September 29 ~ Amarillo, TX — OT Brewing Company (Doors at 6:30p; show at 7p CT)

Saturday, September 30 ~ Panhandle, TX — Buffalo Grass Music Hall (TIME TBD)

***OTHER ARTISTS TO COME: STAY TUNED for dates, locations, and details!

John Depew, Annagail, Martin Gilmore, Mike Fuller, Joel White, Hiroya Tsukamoto, Max Hatt & Edda Glass, & MORE!