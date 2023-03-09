© 2021
Mountain Stage Celebrates 40 Years of Live Performance: Interview with Kathy Mattea & Larry Groce

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST
In case you missed it, we talked to Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea, as well as the founder and artistic director, Larry Groce. The 40th Anniversary season kicks off THIS MONTH.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mountain Stage, HPPR checked in with two legends of folk music that you certainly know well if you’re a fan of the program: the current host Kathy Mattea & founder, former host, and artistic director Larry Groce.

The season kickoff features Tim O'Brien Band, Philip Bowen, The Dirty Grass Players, David Mayfield Parade, and Lauren Calve. Click here to see the full schedule of upcoming radio shows.

And if you missed it, click the link at the top of this page to hear HPPR's full interview.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
