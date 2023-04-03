Planting the Plains: Anthony Reardon on His New Regional Gardening Feature
Starting in mid-April 2023, HPPR welcomes a new green thumb to the High Plains airwaves. Anthony Reardon of Garden City, KS will be sharing his insight with listeners through a new segment, Planting the Plains.
Mark your calendars for mid-April for Anthony's latest addition to HPPR's regional features. It will air in a familiar time slog: Thursdays at 10:30 am CT, with an encore presentation on Saturdays at 8:35 am CT. We are thrilled that this station will have a continued presence for planting and horticulture as Skip Mancini steps away from her pioneering program Growing on the High Plains. Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview about his work in the West Plains District, the new series, and his connection to the unique landscape of the High Plains.
MORE ABOUT ANTHONY REARDON: Anthony is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues. To reach Anthony with questions or comments, please send him an email!
MORE ABOUT THE FEATURE: Every week, Anthony Reardon presents Planting the Plains, a weekly feature designed to provide the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues. Each episode will bring a new horticultural, entomological, or wildlife topic to the forefront, furthering practical knowledge on how that topic pertains to the average person, and how that person may need to address such a topic in their own backyard.