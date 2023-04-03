Planting the Plains: Anthony Reardon on His New Regional Gardening Feature

Mark your calendars for mid-April for Anthony's latest addition to HPPR's regional features. It will air in a familiar time slog: Thursdays at 10:30 am CT, with an encore presentation on Saturdays at 8:35 am CT. We are thrilled that this station will have a continued presence for planting and horticulture as Skip Mancini steps away from her pioneering program Growing on the High Plains. Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview about his work in the West Plains District, the new series, and his connection to the unique landscape of the High Plains.

MORE ABOUT ANTHONY REARDON: Anthony is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues. To reach Anthony with questions or comments, please send him an email!