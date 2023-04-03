© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Planting the Plains: Anthony Reardon on His New Regional Gardening Feature

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published April 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT
PlantingThePlains-Pic-Anthony.jpg
Anthony Reardon will launch his new regional gardening feature, "Planting the Plains."

Starting in mid-April 2023, HPPR welcomes a new green thumb to the High Plains airwaves. Anthony Reardon of Garden City, KS will be sharing his insight with listeners through a new segment, Planting the Plains.

Mark your calendars for mid-April for Anthony's latest addition to HPPR's regional features. It will air in a familiar time slog: Thursdays at 10:30 am CT, with an encore presentation on Saturdays at 8:35 am CT. We are thrilled that this station will have a continued presence for planting and horticulture as Skip Mancini steps away from her pioneering program Growing on the High Plains. Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview about his work in the West Plains District, the new series, and his connection to the unique landscape of the High Plains.

MORE ABOUT ANTHONY REARDON: Anthony is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues. To reach Anthony with questions or comments, please send him an email!

MORE ABOUT THE FEATURE: Every week, Anthony Reardon presents Planting the Plains, a weekly feature designed to provide the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues. Each episode will bring a new horticultural, entomological, or wildlife topic to the forefront, furthering practical knowledge on how that topic pertains to the average person, and how that person may need to address such a topic in their own backyard.

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History High Plains MorningPlanting the Plains
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo