West Texas Exiles: Interview with Daniel Davis & Colin Gilmore

This week, the West Texas Exiles hit the road for some shows skirting HPPR Land, so we got them on the video phone for a little chit-chat. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview with Colin Gilmore & Daniel Davis. If you haven’t been following this exciting new regional roots-country-folk outfit, check them out on their website.

Don’t miss them LIVE IN CONCERT at these two upcoming shows:

Thursday, May 4th @ The Historic Ritz Theatre

Wellington, TX | 7:00 pm

***Tickets and information can be found here.

Friday, May 5 @ Hotel Turkey

--with Mason & the Gin Line

Turkey, TX | 7-10p

***Tickets and information can be found here.

EARLY WARNING: They’ll be at PampaFest on Saturday, August 19th, too! Standby for more info on that.

More about West Texas Exiles

The band includes:

-Marco Gutierrez (guitar / vocals)

-Trinidad Leal (drums)

-Daniel Davis (keys / guitar / vocals)

-Eric Harrison (bass / vocals)

-Colin Gilmore (mandolin / guitar / vocals)

Some fun facts:

