West Texas Exiles: Interview with Daniel Davis & Colin Gilmore
This week in the Texas Panhandle, some prodigal sons of the region are coming through Wellington & Turkey, TX for a two-pack of live shows. We caught up with Colin and Daniel to discuss the tour, the band, the new EP, and what's next for the group.
This week, the West Texas Exiles hit the road for some shows skirting HPPR Land, so we got them on the video phone for a little chit-chat. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview with Colin Gilmore & Daniel Davis. If you haven’t been following this exciting new regional roots-country-folk outfit, check them out on their website.
Don’t miss them LIVE IN CONCERT at these two upcoming shows:
Thursday, May 4th @ The Historic Ritz Theatre
Wellington, TX | 7:00 pm
***Tickets and information can be found here.
Friday, May 5 @ Hotel Turkey
--with Mason & the Gin Line
Turkey, TX | 7-10p
***Tickets and information can be found here.
EARLY WARNING: They’ll be at PampaFest on Saturday, August 19th, too! Standby for more info on that.
More about West Texas Exiles
The band includes:
-Marco Gutierrez (guitar / vocals)
-Trinidad Leal (drums)
-Daniel Davis (keys / guitar / vocals)
-Eric Harrison (bass / vocals)
-Colin Gilmore (mandolin / guitar / vocals)
Some fun facts:
- In addition to the shows in the Panhandle, they’re heading out for a West Coast run in June. It starts with a gig in Salida, CO and Schellraiser Festival in Nevada, then continues to Carson City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.
- This year saw their first official SXSW showcase!
- The boys backed Jimmie Dale Gilmore at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion fest in March 2023.
- They did a short tour with Dave Alvin earlier this year.
- Trinidad and Marco are also members of the band Dirty River Boys.
- Colin also has a solo career, and he performed at Folk Alliance International in February.
- Their first EP, Volume One, was just released, and they’re working on a new single that should drop on May 20th – the one-year reunion of this lineup. Plus, they have more recordings planned in near future, including another EP in next few months + full length album this year (hopefully).