Chill Son: Revamped Amarillo Instrumental Funk Outfit Plays Caliche for EP Release Party

On Friday night, May 12th, Amarillo funk band Chill Son is celebrating the release of their self-titled EP with a live set at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th Ave.) in the back lot. They're inviting everyone in the area to come out for a relaxing evening, and feel free to BYO — beverages and chairs! To hear the full interview with the band, click the link at the top of the page. Standby for a link to their web page (because they're still working on it!).

Be sure to check out their first single, "Gel Pen Love Letter."