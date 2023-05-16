Chill Son: Revamped Amarillo Instrumental Funk Outfit Plays Caliche for EP Release Party
Thanks to Nate Pfeil and Colton Thomas for stopping by HPPR to share some info about their updated line up for their band, Chill Son — which now features Amarillo's own Ben Cargo.
On Friday night, May 12th, Amarillo funk band Chill Son is celebrating the release of their self-titled EP with a live set at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th Ave.) in the back lot. They're inviting everyone in the area to come out for a relaxing evening, and feel free to BYO — beverages and chairs! To hear the full interview with the band, click the link at the top of the page. Standby for a link to their web page (because they're still working on it!).
Be sure to check out their first single, "Gel Pen Love Letter."