HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Chill Son: Revamped Amarillo Instrumental Funk Outfit Plays Caliche for EP Release Party

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT
ColtonNateChillSon-051223.jpg
Host Jenny Inzerillo with Colton Thomas (left) and Nate Pfeil (right) of Chill Son, in the HPPR Studio in Amarillo

Thanks to Nate Pfeil and Colton Thomas for stopping by HPPR to share some info about their updated line up for their band, Chill Son — which now features Amarillo's own Ben Cargo.

On Friday night, May 12th, Amarillo funk band Chill Son is celebrating the release of their self-titled EP with a live set at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th Ave.) in the back lot. They're inviting everyone in the area to come out for a relaxing evening, and feel free to BYO — beverages and chairs! To hear the full interview with the band, click the link at the top of the page. Standby for a link to their web page (because they're still working on it!).

Be sure to check out their first single, "Gel Pen Love Letter."

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
