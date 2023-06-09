© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Art in the Dark Returns on June 9 with Exhibits by Terry Allen & Jun Kaneko

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT

An annual Amarillo Museum of Art event, "art after dark," returns TONIGHT in Amarillo, running from 7p to 10p. This week, I spoke with AMoA curator Alex Gregory about this celebration of music, food, community, and ART. Hear the full interview by clicking the link at the top of this page.

Do you love art? What about pizza? And music? Well, the annual "art after dark" event is happening on Friday, June 9th. Stop by after 7pm for live music, food trucks, great vibes and incredible exhibits from Terry Allen and Jun Kaneko. Learn more and see some of the pieces on display by checking out their website.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from AMoA): An after-hours celebratory event designed to attract an audience interested in broadening their understanding and appreciation of art. Now in its eighth year, artafterdark is a unique event that incorporates art + music + food + drinks as a fresh way to explore all facets of the exhibitions on view. Hands on art activities and gallery hunts further enhance the evening experience.

Tickets are $30 per person, but AMoA Members are free. You can purchase tickets or a new membership at the door.

