Send Me an Angel: The Vatican Comes to Amarillo with Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition — Through 7/23

As you probably know, the Sistine Chapel ceiling, painted in fresco by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512, is a cornerstone work of High Renaissance art. What you might not know is that you can see these frescoes, up close and personal, right now in Amarillo, Texas – thanks to the hard work of some serious art lovers in our High Plains community. Don’t miss Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, which features high-resolution scans of the works of art, complete with dimensional fresco-esque appearance. It’s all happening at Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd.) in Amarillo. To share more about the exhibition, we asked Rachel Flores, the Executive Director of the Amarillo Art Institute, to stop by and tell us more about this world-class, traveling gallery show.

To reserve your tickets now, you can click here. Space is limited to allow free movement throughout the exhibition -- so don't delay!

MORE ABOUT THE EXHIBITION (from the website): Join us June 9 - July 23, 2023 for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. Through 34 artfully displayed reproductions, this innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience. Tickets are available Tuesday-Sunday.

Profits from this exhibition and "Sistine in the Sunset" go to the Amarillo Art Institute, Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts, Catholic Charities, and the Downtown Women's Center.

The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements, while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.

Companies have an opportunity to purchase a block of tickets for their employees to attend the exhibition at a time that is convenient for them. Tickets are $25/person, and companies can purchase as many tickets as they would like. Once purchased, employees will be able to call 806-354-8802 or email director@amarilloartinstitute.org to make their reservation.

