Food for Thought: A Conversation with Max Aguiar of "Real Ag" — Airing 11/10 on Smoky Hills PBS

So glad we were able to chat with Max Aguiar, the new director/producer of the 12th season of Real Ag, kicking off TONIGHT, November 10th on Smoky Hills PBS.

According to the show’s website, “Real Ag is a program for everyone -- both consumers and agri-business professionals -- with pertinent information about food and the agriculture industry. In the face of a booming global population (9.7 billion by 2050), it's a great time to learn how what we eat affects the world around us. This season of Real Ag aims to entertain, empower, and educate viewers on how agriculture isn't just about raising plants and animals; it's about the environment in which we live, the economy on which we rely, and the future we will create.

A new season of Real Ag begins November 10th on Smoky Hills PBS. Watch every Friday night at 8:30 PM. It’s a weekly show and runs through the end of the year.

If you don’t get Smoky Hills PBS, be sure to view the show on their YouTube channel! If you wanted to connect with Max, send him an email.

From our conversation, Max shared some great resources you might enjoy:

- Tyrone Hayes's TED Talk

- The Smoky Hills PBS documentary about the Dust Bowl