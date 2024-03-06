© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPPR Ambassador Tours: 2024 Lineup — MORE ARTISTS & DATES TO COME!

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published March 6, 2024 at 4:39 PM CST

GREAT MUSIC IS COMING, HIGH PLAINS! Thanks to your support, we were able to develop a robust, artist-led HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour program — and it made 2023 as a record year for live performance across the High Plains. So thank you to all of our members, listeners, and concert attendees for making this series a success. It's a new year, and HPPR is ready with a new crop of LIVE SHOWS coming to towns across TX, KS, CO & more. Check it out!

Please note: THIS IS A RUNNING LIST OF UPCOMING SHOWS, so BOOKMARK THIS PAGE to check for updates, additions, and show details. All of these shows should be visible on HPPR's Community Calendar (search by artist or date), but feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Just contact Jenny Inzerillo at 806.367.9088 or online at music@hppr.org!

Also, if you want to host a show, LET US KNOW! There are countless great artists looking for house shows on the High Plains! We can walk you through the process, so SEND US A NOTE...and thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!

——————————————————————-—————
CURRENT LINEUP OF SHOWS TO COME:

——————————————————————-—————
PREVIOUS SHOWS FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR:

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History Living Room ConcertsHPPR Music Ambassador Tour
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo