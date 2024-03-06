HPPR Ambassador Tours: 2024 Lineup — MORE ARTISTS & DATES TO COME!
GREAT MUSIC IS COMING, HIGH PLAINS! Thanks to your support, we were able to develop a robust, artist-led HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour program — and it made 2023 as a record year for live performance across the High Plains. So thank you to all of our members, listeners, and concert attendees for making this series a success. It's a new year, and HPPR is ready with a new crop of LIVE SHOWS coming to towns across TX, KS, CO & more. Check it out!
Please note: THIS IS A RUNNING LIST OF UPCOMING SHOWS, so BOOKMARK THIS PAGE to check for updates, additions, and show details. All of these shows should be visible on HPPR's Community Calendar (search by artist or date), but feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Just contact Jenny Inzerillo at 806.367.9088 or online at music@hppr.org!
Also, if you want to host a show, LET US KNOW! There are countless great artists looking for house shows on the High Plains! We can walk you through the process, so SEND US A NOTE...and thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!
——————————————————————-—————
CURRENT LINEUP OF SHOWS TO COME:
——————————————————————-—————
PREVIOUS SHOWS FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR: