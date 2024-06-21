Lovegrass Music Festival Returns to Wilson State Park, KS on August 8-10

If you’re a fan of regional bluegrass, mark your calendar for August 8-10 when the 7th Annual Lovegrass Music Festival returns to Wilson State Park, Kansas. We caught up with Aimee Riegel, one of the original masterminds of the event. This year promises to be the biggest Lovegrass yet, with headliners including The Haymakers, Front Porch, The Matchsellers, Chain Station, The Fretliners, Maw, John Depew and many more.

Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

For details and registration, visit the festival website.