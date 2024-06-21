© 2021
Lovegrass Music Festival Returns to Wilson State Park, KS on August 8-10

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:03 PM CDT

We spoke with Aimee Riegel, founding member of the fest & member of 80 Proof Alice, about seven years of bringing progressive regional bluegrass to rural Kansas.

If you’re a fan of regional bluegrass, mark your calendar for August 8-10 when the 7th Annual Lovegrass Music Festival returns to Wilson State Park, Kansas. We caught up with Aimee Riegel, one of the original masterminds of the event. This year promises to be the biggest Lovegrass yet, with headliners including The Haymakers, Front Porch, The Matchsellers, Chain Station, The Fretliners, Maw, John Depew and many more.

Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

For details and registration, visit the festival website.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
