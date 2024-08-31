Labor of Love: Amarillo Labor Day Picnic Returns to Memorial Park on Monday — Interview with Marcus Lundegreen

Big fun is in store this Labor Day holiday, Amarillo! Stop by Memorial Park from 11a-3p CT for a big Amarillo Labor Day Picnic, sponsored by West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council & the Amarillo Central Labor Council. Marcus Lundegreen, the representative for boht councils (and also the Assistant Business Manager at IBEW Local 602) stopped by for a chat about the big event. This is a free event, open to all, and they invite everyone to join us in celebrating Labor Day together.

Here's a brief history of this event: For years, the Amarillo Central Labor Council organized the Labor Day Picnic as a gathering for various unions and their members. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel the event from 2020 to 2022. Last year, the West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council, which I also serve on, decided to revive the tradition in Amarillo, opening it up to the entire community. We had a fantastic turnout with around 300 attendees, and volunteers even had to make runs to grocery stores to restock food and drinks!

Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page, and here are the details (provided by Marcus):

Amarillo Labor Day Picnic 2024

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Memorial Park, Amarillo, TX

Hosted by: West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council and the Amarillo Central Labor Council

Event Highlights:

Free Activities: Two large bounce houses, 2 dunk tanks, games and face painting for families and kids.

Food and Drinks: Complimentary hamburgers, hotdogs, and refreshments.

Entertainment: Guest speakers from the community, providing a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Community Involvement: Expected attendance of around 500, with significant participation from local unions and organizations.

Joining Us This Year:

Organizations:

Amarillo Chapter League of Women Voters

Amarillo Fire Department

211 United Way Helpline

Texas Panhandle Overdose Prevention

Amarillo Public Health

Texas Tech Vibrant Moms Focus Group

Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance

Special Guests:

Texas House of Representatives District 87 Candidate Timothy Gassaway

Potter County Commissioner Precinct 1 Candidate David Martinez

Texas AFL-CIO Communications Director Ed Sills