Labor of Love: Amarillo Labor Day Picnic Returns to Memorial Park on Monday — Interview with Marcus Lundegreen

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published August 31, 2024 at 10:27 AM CDT

Thanks to Marcus for stopping by High Plains Morning to share more about the upcoming Labor Day Picnic in Amarillo College's Memorial Park on Monday, Sept. 2nd from 11a - 3p CT.

Big fun is in store this Labor Day holiday, Amarillo! Stop by Memorial Park from 11a-3p CT for a big Amarillo Labor Day Picnic, sponsored by West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council & the Amarillo Central Labor Council. Marcus Lundegreen, the representative for boht councils (and also the Assistant Business Manager at IBEW Local 602) stopped by for a chat about the big event. This is a free event, open to all, and they invite everyone to join us in celebrating Labor Day together.

Here's a brief history of this event: For years, the Amarillo Central Labor Council organized the Labor Day Picnic as a gathering for various unions and their members. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel the event from 2020 to 2022. Last year, the West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council, which I also serve on, decided to revive the tradition in Amarillo, opening it up to the entire community. We had a fantastic turnout with around 300 attendees, and volunteers even had to make runs to grocery stores to restock food and drinks!

Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page, and here are the details (provided by Marcus):

Amarillo Labor Day Picnic 2024
Date: Monday, September 2, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Memorial Park, Amarillo, TX
Hosted by: West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council and the Amarillo Central Labor Council

Event Highlights:
Free Activities: Two large bounce houses, 2 dunk tanks, games and face painting for families and kids.
Food and Drinks: Complimentary hamburgers, hotdogs, and refreshments.
Entertainment: Guest speakers from the community, providing a lively atmosphere throughout the day.
Community Involvement: Expected attendance of around 500, with significant participation from local unions and organizations.

Joining Us This Year:
Organizations:
Amarillo Chapter League of Women Voters
Amarillo Fire Department
211 United Way Helpline
Texas Panhandle Overdose Prevention
Amarillo Public Health
Texas Tech Vibrant Moms Focus Group
Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance

Special Guests:
Texas House of Representatives District 87 Candidate Timothy Gassaway
Potter County Commissioner Precinct 1 Candidate David Martinez
Texas AFL-CIO Communications Director Ed Sills
