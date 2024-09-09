Harrison Brent on 7eight5.com, His Online Magazine That Puts Kansas Music First

Recently on High Plains Morning, we had a wonderful talk with a High Plains Hero. Not long ago, Harrison Brent, a photographer and videographer from Hays, KS, teamed up with his friend Chelsea Kaundart to create an online space for regional musicians across Kansas. From event calendar listings and album reviews to artist interviews and podcasts, 7eight5.com has the Sunflower State’s music scene on lock. With a name pulled from the area code connected to the top half of the state*, their name is as unforgettable as their in-depth, comprehensive attack on all things music across Kansas.

Click the link at the top of the page to hear our full interview, and visit the website to explore this unique online publication. You’ll be surprised about how rich and engaged these music communities are, and they’re always looking for new contributors. Interested in writing, photographing, or connecting with the KS music scene? Just email Harrison to find out how you can add to the conversation.

Thanks to the team at 7eight5.com for all the work they’re doing to connect folks through music, and HPPR looks forward to partnering with you further in to future!

What is 7EIGHT5? (from their website): "We love music. Whether it’s huge, big name musicians, or bands playing their first show, we love it. And being able to capture moments for those bands and artists are what brought us together in the first place. We want to highlight the area we come from, the local artists that helped solidify our love of music, and provide them a platform to be seen. If we can have some small part in helping bring them a larger audience, then it’s a great day for all of us. We aim to document and shine a light on why music, live and recorded, will never die."

About Harrison Brent ~ Co-Founder, Photographer, & Editor, : After spending years in the video production world, he turned his sights to the local music scene in Hays and began capturing the moments on stage for the local artists. He still does video production work, having worked on music videos for Hays musician Jordan Rome, and Lawrence Metal group Horned Wolf.

About Chelsea ~ Co-Founder, Photographer: Chelsea is a warrior. She has been with her camera through the mellow and mosh of the Midwest music scene for over three wonderful years, capturing bands in the dark and day, casting a spotlight on those who play. From small basement shows to sold out venues, she is there, she is in front, she is capturing the moment. In the pit. Camera in hand.

*If you think you'll have trouble remembering the name, I adapted a favorite children's joke: "Why is 6 afraid of 7? Because 7eight5!" (You're welcome.)