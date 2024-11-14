More Food for Thought: A Conversation with Max Aguiar of "Real Ag" (Season 13)

So glad we are able to chat with Max Aguiar, the director/producer of the 12th and new 13TH season of Real Ag, kicking off THIS MONTH on Smoky Hills PBS.

According to the show’s website, “Real Ag is a program for everyone -- both consumers and agri-business professionals -- with pertinent information about food and the agriculture industry.

And heads up, High Plains! Episodes 1 & 2 are already available to view online – just check out the SMOKY HILLS PBS website or YouTube page. If you’re in the SMOKY HILLS PBS viewing area, mark your calendars. You can watch Friday nights at 8:30 PM CT through Dec. 27th. (no episode on 11/29….resumed the following week.)

From our conversation, Max suggested that everyone read about Junius George Groves. Check him out here!

If you don’t get Smoky Hills PBS, be sure to view the show on their YouTube channel! If you wanted to connect with Max, send him an email.

13th Season Description: With 10 billion people to feed by 2050, agriculture's past, present, and future are more important than ever. From ancient farming methods to modern innovations, we'll explore how we are all shaping our food future. Now is a great time to learn how what we eat affects the world around us. Real Ag aims to entertain, empower, and educate viewers on how agriculture isn't just about raising plants and animals; it's about the environment in which we live, the economy on which we rely, and the future we will create.