HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tours: Sage & Aera

LIVE MUSIC IS BACK at HPPR! We could not be more thrilled to host a few shows across Kansas to kick off Spring!

Join us as we welcome Sage Cook (vocals, guitar) & Aera Fox (vocals, upright bass), the folk duo known as Sage & Aera, as they play a three-pack of live performances. You can catch them at one of these shows:

Thursday, 4/3 ~ Dodge City, KS

Boot Hill Distillery

501 W. Spruce St.

Show at 8p CT

www.boothilldistillery.com

Friday, 4/4 ~ Leoti, KS

Agora: The Gathering Place

504 W Broadway

Doors @ 6:30p / Show at 7p CT

https://www.facebook.com/agora.leoti

***This show is co-sponsored by: Charlie's Mexican Restaurant, Out West Farm & Crop Insurance, Sweet Country Bed & Breakfast (Marienthal), and The Wichita County Native Sun.

Saturday, 4/5 ~ Garden CIty, KS

High Plains Public Radio - Main Studio

210 N. 7th St.

Doors @ 6:30p / Show at 7p CT

https://www.hppr.org/

MORE ABOUT THE BAND (From their website): As a cornerstone and principal songwriter, banjo player and guitarist in the Colorado transcendental folk group, Elephant Revival, Sage Cook penned some fan favorites like “Go On,” “Cosmic Pulse,” and “Down to the Sea.” Embarking on a subsistence farming adventure in 2013, Sage and Aera moved to Kansas in hopes that deepening their connection to the land would also lead to greater self-realization. During this period of self-reflection and isolation, they co-founded indie atmospheric folk-pop band WE DREAM DAWN with local drummer Weston Hill.

In 2023, rejuvenated and inspired by their work with the land, Sage & Aera chose to strip away all the superfluous layers and lay their hearts bare as a purely acoustic duo. Emerging from their self-imposed isolation is purposeful pure creativity, organically rooted and cosmically inspired folk music for the modern era.