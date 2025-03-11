Forest Service Offers FREE TREES This Wednesday & Thursday for Canadian, Pampa, Fritch & Borger
This Wednesday & Thursday, residents of four TX Panhandle communities deeply affected by last year's wildfires will be able to claim FREE TREES for planting, thanks to the fine folks at the Texas A&M Forest Service. Today, we chatted with Karl and Ryan about the events, why replanting is important, and how everyone can help reduce fire risk and increase water conservation.
In an effort to replace the significantly-reduced tree canopy, provide valuable ecosystem benefits, and create habitat for wildlife and cover for livestock, the Texas A&M Forest Service is giving away over 2,000 tree seedlings to Texas Panhandle residents in efforts to replant trees lost to wildfires.
Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to Karl Flocke, the Program Leader for forest Health & Water, and Ryan Edmondson, Woodland Ecologist for Water Resources. They shared details about the giveaways, as well as the current state of their organization.
These seedlings, primarily Afghan pine, lilac-chaste tree, bur oak and cedar elm, were grown by Texas A&M Forest Service at the West Texas Nursery in Idalou and the Forest Science Lab in College Station.
Here’s the tree giveaway days, times and locations:
Wednesday, March 12
- Hemphill County Courthouse, 400 West Main St., Canadian, Texas 79014
- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Armory, 12067 E. Frederic Ave., Pampa, Texas 79065
- 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 13
- Fritch Fire Department, 104 North Robey Ave., Fritch, Texas 79036
- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Borger Fire Department, 200 North Cedar St., Borger, Texas 79007
- 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.