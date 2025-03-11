Forest Service Offers FREE TREES This Wednesday & Thursday for Canadian, Pampa, Fritch & Borger

In an effort to replace the significantly-reduced tree canopy, provide valuable ecosystem benefits, and create habitat for wildlife and cover for livestock, the Texas A&M Forest Service is giving away over 2,000 tree seedlings to Texas Panhandle residents in efforts to replant trees lost to wildfires.

Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to Karl Flocke, the Program Leader for forest Health & Water, and Ryan Edmondson, Woodland Ecologist for Water Resources. They shared details about the giveaways, as well as the current state of their organization.

These seedlings, primarily Afghan pine, lilac-chaste tree, bur oak and cedar elm, were grown by Texas A&M Forest Service at the West Texas Nursery in Idalou and the Forest Science Lab in College Station.

Here’s the tree giveaway days, times and locations:

Wednesday, March 12



Hemphill County Courthouse, 400 West Main St., Canadian, Texas 79014

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Armory, 12067 E. Frederic Ave., Pampa, Texas 79065

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Thursday, March 13

