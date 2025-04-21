HPPR Living Room Concert: Taylor Rae - AMARILLO HOUSE CONCERT (Location TBA)

HPPR's Living Room Concert Series continues with California-to-Austin singer-songwriter, Taylor Rae. A favorite among fans of High Plains Morning, her storytelling, voice, and melodies take the craft to new levels. And when we heard that this former-Texas Music Office featured performer was hitting the road and heading down Route 66, we jumped at the chance to host a show.

But listen up! This is a rare HOUSE CONCERT at a private residence, so SPACE IS LIMITED. We'll announce the location to those who RSVP, and be sure to bring some cash for the door to support the artist! (Note: this show will take place on a SUNDAY NIGHT, so we'll get things going a little earlier than usual: doors at 5:30p, show at 6p.) Standby for the location -- it's in south Amarillo/north Canyon. (Location to come!)

RSVP HERE!

—-

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE: If you listen to High Plains Morning, you might remember Jenny's interview with Taylor when her album Mad Twenties came out. But her new album, The Void, is out soon...with a new hit single "Cologne" hitting the charts by storm.

Taylor Rae spent years touring behind Mad Twenties, the career-launching debut album that spent more than 30 weeks on the Americana Radio charts. While the album's lead single, "Home on the Road," climbed into the Top 10, Rae kept the pedal glued to the metal, driving herself from show to show, watching America unfold outside the car windshield. With her second release, The Void, she takes her eyes off the road and turns her attention inward instead. Produced by Grammy winner Eric Krasno, The Void celebrates the contradictory and complementary parts of the human experience, exploring life's dark corners — from breakups to intergenerational trauma — with a colorful mix of roadhouse roots-rock, modern-day folk, alternative music, blues, and analog Americana. These are the most personal and introspective songs of her career, written by a road warrior who remains dedicated to the long haul... but is taking the time to appreciate the journey, too.