Looking Back & High Plains History: An Interview with Skip Mancini

More about these programs:

High Plains History: Due to return to HPPR airwaves in August 2025. Stay tuned for scheduled days/times.

- Take a few minutes to step back in time and explore the historical events, places, persons, social movements, and humorous incidents from the centuries of human settlement on the High Plains. High Plains History is written and produced by Skip Mancini with the assistance of historians, historical societies, and museums from across the region. Curated and written by Skip Mancini; hosted by Cindee Talley & others.

Looking Back: Airs weekdays on HPPR Mix (5:29a; 7:29a; 4:29p; 6:29p CT) & HPPR Connect (4:29a; 6:29a; 8:29a; 3:29p; 5:29p CT) + weekends (times vary); airs weekends on HPPR Mix (8:18a; 4:18p CT) & HPPR Connect (7:18a; 9:18a; 4:18p CT).

- Looking Back transports listeners to specific day in High Plains history, highlighting interesting people and places that have a connection to the HPPR coverage area. Written by longtime HPPR correspondent, Skip Mancini, these historical tidbits might take you back or teach you something new about our High Plains home. Segments are voiced by Lynn Boitano and David Miller. Hosted by Lynn Boitano & David Miller