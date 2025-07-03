New Independence Day event "Get Loud Texas" to come to Amarillo

A staple event of the Amarillo music scene is back with a new name. Lovestock Amarillo is now Get Loud Texas, an all-ages Independence Day event featuring live music and DJs. The event will take place at The Music Box on the corner of 10th and Madison in Amarillo, beginning at 5:30 PM and ending at 2:00 AM on July 4, and is BYOB. HPPR spoke briefly to one of the organizers of the event, Vincent Olave, about some of the challenges they have faced while organizing the event and how they adapted and moved forward. “We lost our headliner Waka Flocka Flame, so we moved the event to the Music Box and kept Bart Crow, the local acts, and the silent disco.”

Bart Crow will now be headlining the event, and local acts including Stray Sons, Bardown, Almightysigh, and Ghosts of Gray County will perform along with a silent disco featuring a handful of local DJs. For more information on Get Loud Texas, you can visit their facebook page

