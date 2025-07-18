HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: 80 Proof Alice

More summer music is on the way, and this time it's accompanied by a new album from the Hays, KS bluegrass trio, 80 Proof Alice. They're kicking off the HPPR Ambassador Tour leg of their regional throwdown in our hometown of Garden City, KS — and it's the launch date of the new album, From Nowhere! Mark your calendars, spread the word, and check out their Facebook and Instagram for the latest info on the tour.

About the album: 80 Proof Alice showcases a collection of original songs crafted with passion and creativity by the talented trio. Each track reflects their unique style and artistic vision, inviting listeners on a captivating musical journey.

"We recorded this album at Weights and Measures Studio in Kansas City, Missouri, with Duane Trower, who also served as the mixing and mastering engineer," says bandmember (and Lovegrass Music Festival founder/director) Aimee Riegel.

To celebrate the album's release, 80 Proof Alice has planned an extensive summer tour, showcasing their music at various festivals and venues across the region. Fans can look forward to dynamic performances that feature tracks from "From Nowhere" and highlight the trio’s signature sound and engaging stage presence. The tour aims to connect with audiences old and new, sharing the joy and energy of their music.

More about our the album (from the band): The eagerly anticipated release of 80 Proof Alice's first full studio album, From Nowhere, is a testament to their growth and evolution since their self-titled EP was released in March 2024.

The trio's unique bluegrass style in songwriting and performance has continued to evolve, and their new album features a complete collection of thoughtfully crafted songs. This album introduces a fresh perspective to the Kansas bluegrass scene, featuring the lyrics of guitarist Tyson LeSage and bassist Aimee Riegel, alongside the instrumental works of Jason Riegel on banjo.

Every song offers a distinctive and genuine sound that captures the essence of the trio's captivating live performance quality. The intricate harmonies and skilled instrumentation showcase their talents, immersing the audience in a rich musical experience that feels fresh and deeply resonant.

The songwriting beautifully weaves together profound lyrics, inspired by true stories, significant moments, and thought-provoking fictional tales. Each song is crafted to share meaningful journeys and evoke deep emotions, connecting listeners with heartfelt sentiments. Their melodies are designed to stir feelings that stay with you long after the last note fades, transforming every performance into an inspiring journey of discovery and introspection.

The first single from the new album, “December”, written by Tyson LeSage is now streaming and available on all digital platforms; the second single, "Lay Me Down," is also out now. The full album, From Nowhere will soon be available on July 25th. You can find out more and where you'll be seeing them this summer on their website, 80proofalice.com.

———

ABOUT THE BAND (from their website):

Tyson Lesage (guitar, vocals, songwriting): Tyson Lesage brings technical prowess to his guitar playing and charismatic songwriting that engages the crowd. His ability to weave intricate melodies and rhythms creates a dynamic foundation for the group’s sound.

Aimee Riegel (bass, vocals, songwriting): Enhancing the trio's depth with her powerful vocals, Aimee has a ear for harmony that enriches every song they perform. Her passion for music is evident in every note as she connects emotionally with the lyrics, inviting the audience into the heart of each story they tell through their songs. She provides the rhythmic backbone on the bass that drives their lively sound, ensuring the energy never falters.

Jason Riegel (banjo, vocals, songwriting): Jason's banjo playing, which earned him the title of 2022 Kansas State Banjo Champion, adds a distinctive twang and authenticity to their music. His innovative picking techniques and creative solos keep audiences on their toes, while his playful banter interspersed throughout the set adds to the charm of their performances.