Here are the key election results from Kansas

Election Day is here.

Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 2, although some counties may choose to open earlier and close later.

Kansas has a closed primary system, meaning you have to declare yourself a member of a political party if you want to vote on Republican or Democratic ballots. You cannot switch parties at the polls.

Unaffiliated voters may still vote on ballot questions like the abortion amendment and non-partisan races.

Get info on how to vote and what's on your ballot in KCUR's voter guide.

Kansas voters will pick their candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state Legislature. Voters across the state will also be asked whether abortion should be removed as a right from the state constitution.

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

Copyright 2022 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.