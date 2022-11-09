Kobach declares victory in Kansas attorney general race, while Mann says vote is too close

TOPEKA, Kansas — The winner of the race for Kansas attorney general — featuring Republican conservative Kris Kobach and Democratic political newcomer Chris Mann — might not be clear for days.

Early Wednesday morning, with more than 95% of precincts reporting, Kobach held a slight lead in a race that could come down to mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked by Election Day have until Monday to arrive at election offices to be included in the count.

If the race remains too close to call, it could take weeks to know the final outcome. State law requires counties to certify results within 13 days of the election. Then there is the option of a recount before state officials completely certify the election results by Dec. 1.

Despite the slight lead, Kobach claimed victory. He said ballots that remained to be counted Tuesday night were coming from counties that generally back Republicans.

“With a margin of 13,000 (votes) and growing,” Kobach said, “and with only red counties left to count, we are very confident that we have this victory tonight.”

Blaise Mesa / Kansas News Service Republican Kris Kobach talks with supporters at an election night watch party. He later declared victory, although the outcome may not be clear for days or weeks.

But Mann wasn’t conceding, saying the race was too close to call.

“Looking ahead, this will be a late night and a long few days,” Mann said in a statement released by his campaign. “We’ll make sure every vote is counted.”

As of midnight, Kobach received 51% of the vote, and Mann received 49%.

If Kobach’s lead holds, the victory maintains the office for Republicans and places a well-known, but polarizing, conservative as the state’s lawyer.

Kobach made a national brand for himself by focusing on illegal immigration and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. He ran vowing to challenge federal overreach by suing Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration with regularity.

Mann argued Kobach was too focused on generating headlines. He said he wanted to be attorney general to help ordinary Kansans rather than use the office for hot-button political fights.

