Oklahoma lawmakers reach deal on education funding
This is a developing story.
Oklahoma lawmakers gathered for a press conference Monday afternoon to announce an agreement on education funding.
Here is what we know so far:
What is in the deal agreement?
- A $625 million recurring total investment into public education
What about school vouchers?
Private and home school parents will get tax credits to help pay for private school tuition or other educational needs. This is part of a separate, controversial bill that awaits the governor's signature.
The tax credit thresholds are as follows:
- $7,500 per student in households earning under $75,000 annually
We will have more on this story as it develops.
