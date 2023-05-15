© 2021
Oklahoma lawmakers reach deal on education funding

KOSU | By KOSU News
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
This is a developing story.

Oklahoma lawmakers gathered for a press conference Monday afternoon to announce an agreement on education funding.

Here is what we know so far:

What is in the deal agreement?

  • A $625 million recurring total investment into public education

  • $500 million into education funding formula - includes six-week paid maternity leave

  • Teacher pay raises of $3,000-$6,000 depending on experience

  • $10 million for a three-year literacy program

  • $125 million towards Redbud Fund to largely benefit rural schools

  • $150 million for a three-year pilot program from school safety and security.

    • What about school vouchers?

    Private and home school parents will get tax credits to help pay for private school tuition or other educational needs. This is part of a separate, controversial bill that awaits the governor's signature.

    The tax credit thresholds are as follows:

    • $7,500 per student in households earning under $75,000 annually

  • $7,000 per student in households earning between $75,000-$100,000 annually

  • $6,500 per student in households earning between $150,000-$225,000 annually

  • $6,000 per student in households earning between $225,000-$250,000 annually

  • $5,000 per student in households earning over $250,000 annually

    • We will have more on this story as it develops.

    KOSU News