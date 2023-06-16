What’s more important than water? Maybe air, but not knowing if we’ll have drinkable water in Kansas twenty years from now could be a problem. During June's Engage ICT, we discussed Running Dry: The Future of Water in Kansas. Our panelists for this conversation are:

David Condos, former reporter for the Kansas News Service

Gary Janzen, Director of Public Works and Utilities for the City of Wichita

Libby Albers, Interim Director of the Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams



Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of The Future of Water in Kansas, provided by Wichita Public Library.

