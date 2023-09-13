CDC recommends updated COVID-19 boosters as Oklahoma hospitalizations rise

The CDC recommended Tuesday that everyone six months and older get a round of one of the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 boosters. The vaccine is said to protect against worrisome new variants.

Millions of updated Pfizer and Moderna shots are coming to pharmacies, clinics and health systems nationwide as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. According to data from the CDC, Oklahoma’s new COVID-19 hospital admissions for the last week of August increased by more than 50% in the following week, which is from 130 to 199 people.

People five years and older are eligible for a single dose at least two months after their last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. Children younger than five are eligible for one or two doses of an updated vaccine, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination history.

The FDA said in a press release it is confident in the safety and effectiveness of these updated vaccines. The new vaccines should be available by the end of the week.

