Chicago mayor: Gov. Greg Abbott is 'sowing seeds of chaos' with migrant transportation efforts

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says Gov. Greg Abbott has caused chaos in his city by transporting migrants without any warning or coordination.

Chicago is one of several Democratic-led cities that continues to receive migrants as part of Abbott's ongoing efforts to transport migrants out of Texas.

More than 28,000 migrants have been bused to Chicago since efforts first began in August 2022. Other cities include New York City, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

Abbott began flying migrants out of state to Chicago last month. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the flights provide relief to "overrun" border towns.

About 350 asylum seekers arrived at the Rockford/Chicago airport on Dec. 31 without a notification from Texas.

Johnson says a lack of coordination leaves local officials unprepared to help migrants when they arrive in Chicago.

Johnson spoke to CBS's Face the Nation about Abbot's actions.

"Gov. Abbott is determined to continue to sow the seeds of chaos," he said. "A number of buses continue to arrive in the city of Chicago and throughout the country without any coordination. Now, he's taken on the very dangerous task of placing individuals on airplanes and flying them into various cities."

Johnson joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston last week in calling on the federal government to provide more support to deal with the influx of migrants.

Johnson said this support could help Chicago respond in a more coordinated and humanitarian way.

Negotiations between the White House and Congress continue over stricter immigration policy. Senate Republicans have made border policy a condition in order to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

