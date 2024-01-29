Oklahoma broadband board approves $374 million in grants for internet projects

Broadband projects to provide faster and more reliable internet for 55,000 underserved and unserved locations in Oklahoma are moving forward.

Oklahoma’s Broadband Governing Board approved 142 grants totaling $374 million in its monthly meeting. Mike Sanders, the Oklahoma Broadband Office’s executive director, said in his opening remarks the amount of projects exceeded expectations.

“Over the past several months, especially the last few weeks, we have absolutely burned the midnight oil,” Sanders said. “Many of our staff spent their Christmas holidays here, and that's part of the process because we're all called to serve.”

The money for the projects are through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Local Fiscal Recover Funds, and 31 internet service providers provided $90 million in matching funds.

All projects must be complete before the end of 2026.

“This has been a great first step. Far from over,” Sanders said. “We're making a difference in people's lives, and you all were part of that.”

There are about 728,000 Oklahomans without access to reliable high-speed internet, and many of them live in rural areas. This led to high demand for grants when they became available.

Last year, the office was slammed with broadband grant applications worth $5.1 billion dollars. But only $374 million dollars were available for this round of grants.

The Oklahoma Broadband office is tasked with ensuring 95% of the state has internet access by 2028.

Although Jim Meek, the board’s chairman, left the room for voting because of a potential conflict of interest, he returned to the meeting once the projects were approved. Meek touted the grants approved as the most important work the state has done in a while in his closing comments.

“Of all the work that’s taken place, the real work starting right now,” Meek said. “We’ve got a lot of people depending on us and looking to us for guidance, and counting this becoming a reality.”

This is not the only broadband grant opportunity through the office. Its next program will give about $159 million from the ARPA Capital Projects Fund to expand high-speed internet in the state.

