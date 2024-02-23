Oklahoma Board of Education approves slate of new, amended rules at February meeting

To be enacted, permanent administrative rules must be adopted as a resolution by the legislature and approved, and then signed by the governor. The legislature can also decline to act on approving or denying a rule resolution, and the governor can then sign it without legislative action. Rules approved by the Board of Education must pass through this legislative process to go into effect.

StateImpact’s breakdown of the highlights from the new rules:

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning. * indicates required Email Address *

Copyright 2024 KOSU. To see more, visit KOSU.