Fires in the panhandle grow to be largest in Texas history. Here are some resources

The biggest wildfire in Texas history started burning on Tuesday and moved fast due to high wind speeds between 40 and 60 miles per hour that swept through the high plains. The cluster of fires has spread through most of Robert and Hemphill County.

Wildfire season usually peaks in February and early March, when all of the moisture from January has dried up, leaving vegetation ready to burn.

Aaron Williams, fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service in southwest Kansas, says fires are most often accidental.

Williams says keeping your vehicle and farming equipment in check can help reduce the chances of a spark causing an uncontrolled fire, especially with high winds.

There are resources available during wildfire disasters.

The EPA AirNow site is an interactive map that displays smoke and fire dangers.

The National Interagency Fire Center map provides up-to-date information on active wildfires across the nation.

The Amarillo Fire Department is posting continuous updates on their Facebook page for the region and where donations can be made.

Listen to local authorities about safety hazards and latest information for your specific area.

Shelters are available in the region from disasters.

