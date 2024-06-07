Catholics for Choice call out Texas Supreme Court's ruling against medically needed abortion
Last week the Texas Supreme Court ruled against a group of women seeking clarity in the state's prohibition on abortion. The decision continues a crisis in Texas where a woman who needs an abortion to save her life is forced to travel hundreds of miles out of state. The organization Catholics for Choice denounces this ruling.
